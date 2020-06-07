Amitabh Bachchan Has Worked With These Celebrated Filmmakers Just Once

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who is currently gearing up for the release of his latest film Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020, has worked with several filmmakers in his decades-long acting career. From Yash Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Soojit Sircar, Amitabh Bacchan has worked with numerous directors young or experienced.

With some Big B has done a couple of films, and with some, he has worked on a single film. We have curated a list of five popular filmmakers with whom Amitabh Bachchan has worked only once. Have a look-

Filmmakers with whom Amitabh Bachchan has worked only once

Aditya Chopra (Mohabbatein)

Mohabbatein is a cult film from the Yash Raj banner. Helmed by celebrated director and producer Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein broke several records in 2000. It still remains an iconic romantic film which was a milestone in Amitabh Bachchan's second innings at the movies. The first movie in which Amitabh Bachchan played a supporting role after ruling the screen as the lead for ages. The collaboration of Aditya Chopra and Amitabh B for Mohabbatein proved to extremely successful for both. The film was a blockbuster hit and post that the duo hasn't worked together.

Shaad Ali (Bunty Aur Babli)

Amitabh Bachchan played an interesting role as a cop in Shaad Ali's Bunty Aur Babli. With Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, Bunty Aur Babli was a commercial success at the box-office. Shaad Ali created history with Kajra Re when Aishwarya Rai danced beautifully with her father in law and husband Abhishek Bachchan in the film. Kajra Re became dance national anthem in India in the 2000s era. But the dynamic duo has not associated again for any movie after Bunty Aur Babli.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Black)

Movie mogul Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Amitabh Bachchan in Black. He was paired opposite Rani Mukerji in the movie. Black was a ground-breaking film for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Amitabh, it won maximum awards in the country upon its release. Amitabh Bachchan also won the National Award as Best Actor for SLB's Black. Audiences can't wait to see the dynamic actor-director duo to collaborate together for yet another film.

Vijay Krishna Acharya (Thugs of Hindostan)

Thugs of Hindostan directed by Dhoom 3 fame director Vijay Krishna Acharya was counted amongst the most-anticipated films of the decade. With Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif collaborating for a YRF project, everything was in favour in the film. But unfortunately, the Vijay Krishna Acharya failed to create the magic of the silver screen due to its weak script. After Thugs of Hindostan the actor-filmmaker combination have not done any movie together.

Umesh Shukla (102 Not Out)

102 Not Out, helmed by director Umesh Shukla, is a family entertainer, which was highly lauded by the critics and audiences for spectacular performances. Amitabh Bachchan and late Rishi Kapoor played the lead roles in this critically acclaimed Bollywood film. Umesh Shukla is a young director worked with these legendary actors together for the first time. Even though 102 Not Out was a commercial success, the Jodi has not worked after it.

