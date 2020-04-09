The Story Behind How Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan Got Married; Read

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan completed 46 years of their marriage last year in 2019. Celebrating their anniversary, Amitabh revealed in a blog post the story of how they got married. He shared how a trip after the success of his film Zanjeer was the reason they got married.

The Story behind Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's Marriage

Amitabh Bachchan revealed in the post that he posted last year, the marriage was predecided and there was nothing exaggerated or celebrated. He said it was just two families and it was done and they went to London thereafter. Amitabh Bachchan said that he and his gang of friends had preplanned a trip to London to go on if his film Zanjeer becomes a hit.

When Amitabh Bachchan informed his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, that he wanted to go on a trip to London, his father asked him whether Jaya Bachchan was coming on the trip too. Informing him that she was, Amitabh's father set a condition for them and told him that he would have to marry Jaya if they want to go on the trip together. Just then, the pandit was informed and they had to get married before their flight to London the next day.

Revealing how the wedding actually happened, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he was dressed up in formal Indian and stepped out to go to the wedding venue. His driver pushed him out and insisted that he would drive him to the wedding. Just then it started raining and his neighbours asked him to leave the for ceremony right away as the rain is considered to be a good omen.

Amitabh Bachchan got in the car and left for the ceremony. The wedding was done in a few hours and the couple was soon proclaimed Mr and Mrs Bachchan. And off they went on their trip to London. Big B also informed his fans that trip was both his and Jaya's first-ever trip.

