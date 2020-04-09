Abhishek Bachchan Misses Jaya Bachchan On Her B'day While She Stuck In Delhi Amid Lockdown

On Thursday, Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to wish his mother and actor Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. The actor seemed to miss Jaya Bachchan while wishing the yesteryear actor on her 72nd birthday. Abhishek Bachchan in the social media post also revealed that the actor is stuck in Delhi due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government. He also said, "Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts." (sic)

Check out the post:

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan shared an old picture of the actor. In the picture, Jaya Bachchan is seen with Abhishek and Shweta. In the social media post, she wrote: "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama." (sic)

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. The movie that was slated to release on April 24, 2020, seems to be postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Besides the upcomer, Abhishek Bachchan also has Diya Ghosh's Bob Biswas. The movie also marks the return of Chitrandaga Singh to the movie. She was last seen in Baazaar (2018). Thereafter, Abhishek will also be seen in Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull with Ileana D'Cruz.

Interestingly, Abhishek will be making his digital debut in 2020. He will play a pivotal role in Amazon Prime's Breathe 2. The first season of the show featured R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh in the lead and was reportedly a massive hit. Meanwhile, the second season features Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in the lead.

