Bachchan Fan Club Makes An Interesting Observation As Big B Recovers From COVID-19

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will now be quarantined at home. The 77-year-old actor, who was admitted to Nanavati hospital along with son Abhishek after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 11, expressed his gratitude to well-wishers for their continued support and prayers.

"I have tested COVID - have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers, duas of near and dear and friends fans EF and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this," Amitabh wrote on Twitter.

Minutes later, Bachchan's fan club 'Bewitching Bachchans' on their Twitter handle shared an interesting coincidence and wrote that Big B recovered from his Coolie accident on the same date — August 2. For those unaware, on July 24, 1982, Amitabh Bachchan sustained severe injuries in his abdomen while shooting a fight sequence with his co-star Puneet Issar, in Coolie. The reports said that there were minimal chances of him regaining consciousness but on August 2, Amitabh regained consciousness.

This is such a sheer coincidence that @SrBachchan recovered from his Coolie accident on 2nd August 1982, and now 38 years later, he recovered from COVID on the very same day. pic.twitter.com/QzJi71Nq5t — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) August 2, 2020

The 44-year-old actor, Abhishek Bachchan, however, said he is still COVID-19 positive and will remain under medical care. "I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," he wrote.

Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19. Throughout his hospitalization, Amitabh kept his fans and well-wishers updated about his health through his blog and Twitter posts.

(with PTI inputs)

