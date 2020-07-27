Puneet Issar Reveals He Lost 7-8 Films After Amitabh Bachchan's 'Coolie' Accident

Actor Puneet Issar, who is best known for his role of Duryodhan in Mahabharat, made his debut with Coolie in 1983 alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He was also the one responsible for accidentally injuring Amitabh Bachchan and causing his fatal accident on the Coolie set in Bangalore. In an episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, the actor opened up about the accident and the aftermath he faced. He recalled losing work after the accident and also revealed that Big B made sure people knew that there was no bad blood between them.

Puneet Issar on aftermath of Amitabh Bacchan's Coolie accident

Calling his encounter with Amitabh Bachchan 'rather unfortunate', he revealed details about how the accident happened. During one of the scenes, Issar was supposed to direct a fake hit at Bachchan after which he was supposed to fall on an iron table. However, the timing did not match and Puneet Issar accidentally injured Big B. The corner of the iron table hit Bachchan in the abdomen and he was hospitalised for months.

Puneet Issar recalled that Amitabh Bachchan was very kind to him and greeted him with warmth when Issar went to see him at the hospital. He comforted the Mahabharat actor and shared a similar incident that happened with him and Vinod Khanna. Amitabh accidentally injured Khanna which cost him eight stitches on his forehead.

Issar was initially horrified over Big B's condition and revealed that the actor showed everyone that there was no bad blood between them. Recalling how he did that, Puneet revealed that Bachchan put an arm around him and walked him till the gate. Puneet Issar mentioned that his wife also donated her blood for Amitabh.

The actor recalled that he lost about 7-8 films in the aftermath of the accident. He went on to work in a few films like Superman, Purana Mandir, Chandaal, and more. He later had his shot at fame when the TV show Mahabharat came along. Puneet revealed that he was called in for the role of Bheem and added that he wanted to play Duryodhan. He delivered Duryodhan's dialogue during the audition and bagged the role.

