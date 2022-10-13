Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday was celebrated across the nation with immense love and enthusiasm by his die-hard fans extending their tribute to the veteran Bollywood actor. Numerous celebrity artists along with his family members penned heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor on turning 80 as they celebrated his iconic legacy in cinema. Post his birthday, the actor took to social media to extend his gratitude to everyone who wished him on his birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks everyone for the birthday wishes

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his official Twitter handle and posted a note of gratitude through which he thanked everyone who gave him immense love, affection and wishes on his birthday. He even apologised for not being able to reply to each and everyone’s wishes and added that they will all remain in his heart and soul.

He wrote, “T 4436 - To them that have given me the immense love affection and wishes for the 11th, my birthday, I express my gratitude in measures beyond all else ..I cannot reply to all .. but all remain in my heart and soul ..” (sic)

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for his father on social media. He took to his official Instagram handle and mentioned how a special show of the film Don while stating how it was an honour to witness the fans’ love and dedication for his father. He wrote, "This was such an amazing experience. Dad's EF organised a special show of Don and so many of the EF flew in from all over the country and the world to celebrate their favourite. It was such an honour to witness their love and dedication for him. Thank you to all the EF for making the last few days so special for my father. I am indebted." Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also featured on Kaun Banega Crorepati with his mother Jaya Bachchan and celebrated Big B’s birthday.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan