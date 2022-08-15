As India celebrates the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, the entire country is overcome with a sense of pride and patriotism. Independence wishes have been pouring in abundance online and the B-town celebrities are no exception. On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media space and uploaded an old video of him in which he could be seen performing the National Anthem along with specially-abled kids.

Amitabh Bachchan performs National Anthem with specially-abled kids

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Jhund actor posted a video which saw him singing National Anthem in sign language to support the specially-abled kids who could be seen standing next to him. While Big B is dressed in a white-coloured buttoned coat and black pants, kids opted for all-white outfits. All of them stand together in front of the red fort as the national anthem plays in the background. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Jai Hind ! 🇮🇳". Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral on social media, it garnered a lot of reactions from fans as well as celebs, as evident from the comments section. Bachchan's granddaughter dropped two emoticons, while actor-comedian Maniesh Paul also added a heart emoticon in the comments section. A netizen wrote, "It's great blind people can see this and they also can celebrate independence day", while another user commented, "Happy Independence day Sir. Very nice. Sir I wish to meet you".

Recently, ahead of Independence Day, the Ministry of Culture posted the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video. The anthem video celebrates and commemorates 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. The video features celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma, KL Rahul, Jackie Shroff, Prabhas and Asha Bhosle. It is pertinent to note that a part of the anthem has been sung by the veteran actor the Thugs Of Hindustan actor. Watch it here:

Har Ghar Tiranga...Ghar Ghar Tiranga...

Celebrate our Tiranga with this melodious salute to our Tricolour , the symbol of our collective Pride & Unity as our Nation completes 75 years of independence 🇮🇳#HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/ECISkROddI — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 3, 2022

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan