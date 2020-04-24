Amitabh Bachchan Poses An Important Question Regarding 'films' Amid Isolation; Read Here

Amitabh Bachchan's 'lethargic mind' has been triggered by distractions these days — something that were 'unknown' to the megastar earlier. The 'Piku' star took to his blog to pen down some thoughts that he has been 'contending' with both pleasure and great joy.

The actor wrote that people are working from their 'premises' — 'from the homes', but wonders and poses an important question about about what will happen to the 'business that has brought us all together' — films. Amid lockdown, people have resorted to digital platforms to watch different kinds of content. Bachchan asks, "if the theatres shall be subjected to isolation, where and how do our films find release?"

He goes on to write that there have been strong conversations that films will be given 'digital release', "sit at home .. do not move out .. observe lockdowns .. movies shall come to you," Bachchan wrote. " this of course for the ones that are ready to be delivered to the market .. but for the new, some thoughts are being prepared," Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog.

He concludes the topic by saying that humanity is slowly seeing 'isolation' as manageable and 'not too disruptive'. But also points out that it is disruptive to the poor, the daily wage earner who doesn't have the facility to work from home. 'Change is inevitable," Bachchan writes.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his Twitter handle to wish his fans a ‘Happy Ramadan Kareem’. As seen in the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan, the actor can be seen in a still from one of his movies, that features him donning a black prayer cap. With the picture shared, Amitabh wrote: “Ramadan Mubarak .. peace and love on this auspicious occasion.” Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

T 3510 - Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love ..

and be safe .. pic.twitter.com/jsPxvP9mTA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2020

