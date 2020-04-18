Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Aadesh Shrivastava's Son Avitesh For His Latest Single 'Yaadein'

Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son, Avitesh Shrivastava, recently launched his single Yaadein. Written, composed and recorded by Avitesh, the female voice for the song was given by Raveena Mehta. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to praise Avitesh Shrivastava for his song.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Avitesh Shrivastava for his latest single

T 3501 - Son follows in his Father’s footsteps #Yaadein encapsulates love & remembrance. In these trying times a song with hope that reminds distance & separation mean nothing when someone means everything @iamavitesh @raveenamehtaofficial @krossovergrouphttps://t.co/67rpjDcI99 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 14, 2020

Avitesh Shrivastava was very pleased to receive the wishes from Amitabh Bachchan and they sure meant a lot to him. Talking to a news agency about it, he said that there is a big void after his father's death and wished that Aadesh Shrivastava was there to watch him succeed. Avitesh added that he and his family are forever grateful to have Amitabh Bachchan as their godfather.

Knowing Amitabh Bachchan from the time Avitesh Shrivastava was a kid, he said that Aadesh Shrivastava shared a great equation with Big B. He revealed that they would be laughing constantly when they met and always spoke in a certain lingo. Avitesh said that the duo shared a great camaraderie.

From an early age of 11, Avitesh Shrivastava was inclined towards music. He often used to go to the studio with his late father, Aadesh Shrivastava. Avitesh made his debut with Main Hua Tera in 2018. Starring Avitesh and Shruti Sharma, the video was directed by Remo D'Souza. The lyrics were penned by Avitesh and Kunaal Vermaa.

