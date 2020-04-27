Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To A Hilarious Video Of Man Talking To Donkey Amid Lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans updated with some funny videos, informative tweets and blogs. On Monday, the megastar shared a hilarious video where a man can be seen talking to a donkey in his own language.

The caption of the video posed a question that said, "Is a suspect talking to a donkey after a mental breakdown in lockdown?". Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Yes" and shared the video on his timeline. Bachchan's tweet received over 6.9K likes as fans couldn't stop laughing.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'COVID bat' joke falls flat

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been quite vocal about his views on the Coronavirus catastrophe, recently joked about the spread of the virus, by sharing a picture of a bat. However, Amitabh Bachchan’s attempt at joking about the Coronavirus outbreak fell flat with his followers, as he received immense flak for his ‘insensitivity’.

Recently, Amitabh found himself at the receiving end of criticisms, as the actor joked about how a bat entered his Mumbai residence. The actor shared a picture of the bat and revealed that the Coronavirus does not seem to stop following him. However, this comment did not go well with his fans as they felt that the tweet was ‘not in good taste’.

T 3510 - Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it ..

A Bat , a चमगादर has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. 😯😯

badi mushkil se use bahar nikala ..

Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 25, 2020

Not in good taste sir. You have millions of followers. Still we don’t have exact process of human virus spillover. Demonising bat is last thing we want. Things we know for sure; They are pollinators. They help in pest control. Please revisit it. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 25, 2020

