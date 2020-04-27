'Who Gives Rs 1 Lakh For A Sketch?', Asks Farah Khan As She Thanks Abhishek Bachchan

After revealing that daughter Anya raised Rs 1 Lakh to feed homeless stray animals a week back, director Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share that Abhishek Bachchan has donated Rs. 1 Lakh for a sketch that Anya made. This generous gesture by Bachchan just doubled Anya's charity drive, wrote Farah.

Thanking the 'mad, crazy big-hearted' boy Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan wrote that he will soon get a tight hug (which Bachchan hates). Hrithik Roshan dropped a comment on the post and wrote, "Too sweet." [sic]

Filmmaker Farah Khan's 12-year-old daughter Anya has been raising money by sketching pets, the proceeds of which are going towards feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Farah took to social media to announce that Anya has decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support such neglected animals. "So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching your pets for a 1000 rs a sketch. All the money is being used to feed strays and needy. Thank you all the kind hearted people who have ordered sketches and donated (sic)," Farah wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 20,000 people and claimed over 870 lives in the country.

