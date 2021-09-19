Amitabh Bachchan Recreates The Iconic 'Jumma Chumma' Moment On Sets Of KBC; WATCH

Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan loves his job and it shows! The actor, who has been hosting the show for a while now, has had a fair share of joyful moments. From singing a line or two to shake a leg, Bachchan has done it all on the KBC floor. Most recently, the veteran actor took to his social media to share a glimpse of his recreating one of his iconic dance steps on the sets.

Taking to his Instagram, Big B shared a picture collage of him dancing. The actor was seen recreating steps from the song Jumma Chumma De De from the 1991 movie Hum. Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' was seen wearing a blue suit while doing his signature step to the dance number. Sharing the first glimpse of the dance scene from an upcoming episode, Bachchan wrote, “Yeeaaah !! Jumma Chumma on set KBC[sic],” while adding a few smiling emojis. He also added, “been a while”.

The post was quickly picked up by fans and fellow celebrities who shared joy over the image. The post garnered over 3.5 lakhs in an hour of its posting. While a few pointed out that it was interesting and funny, some others praised the veteran actor’s energy and charisma. However, it was actor Ranveer Singh who took home the ‘best comment’ honour as he wrote, “Arre Oh Tigerrrr, meri JAANEMANNNNNN![sic]” under the post. A lot of fans also said that they couldn’t wait any longer for the new episode of the show.

Big B on the work front

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In a recent episode of the show, he invited Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh. Chopra clinched the gold medal for the country in javelin throw, while Sreejesh was one of the players in the men's hockey team that won the bronze medal. They graced the show with their presence as they wore their medals. Apart from the game show, the veteran actor is busy on the professional front with the Indian adaptation of Hollywood's The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone. The actor was last seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Image: Twitter