'KBC 13': Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional After Sreejesh Recalls His Story Of Struggle

Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan was emotionally touched as hockey player PR Sreejesh shared anecdotes about his relationship with his father. He recollected how his father sold the family cow to pay for his sports equipment.

In the upcoming episode of KBC 13, Sreejesh will be joined by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as a celebrity guest. Recently, the highlights from the show have been shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television.

In the promo video, Amitabh asked Sreejesh what his relationship with his father is like. The goalkeeper shared how his father earlier did not like the idea of him pursuing sports and later stood by him.

“The day I was selected at the GV Raja Sports School, my father asked me if I would be able to get a job if I pursue sports. I asked him to let me give it a shot for three years, and if I fail, I'll change stream. So I started playing hockey and became a goalkeeper, but goalkeeping is slightly expensive.”

Further, Sreejesh opened up about his family background and explained how difficult his goalkeeping journey was in the past. He said he could not afford leg pads as they were expensive.

“You have to buy pads, and those cost money. We're basically a farmer family, so we don't have a lot of money. I called my father up and told him that my coach had asked me to buy pads, and that I would need money. My father told me he'd see what he can do. He sent the money, and later, while talking to my mother, I got to know that my father had sold the family cow to pay for the equipment. That's a source of income for us.”

He also revealed that whenever he is on the verge of quitting or felt low, he would remind himself of what his father had sacrificed to move forward in life. He added that his father’s faith in him that his son would do something in life played a crucial role in achieving his goals.

PR Sreejesh on bagging bronze at Tokyo Olympics

PR Sreejesh on the show opened up about the losing streak his team had to face in the 2012 Olympics and how their lives changed after bagging bronze at Tokyo 2020.

''We did not win any matches in the 2012 Olympics. When we returned to India, everyone was laughing at us. They asked us 'why we went to play Hockey there and not make our country proud?'. When we would go to any functions, they would make us seat far behind in the corner. When we got the medal, it feels like all the things we heard, everything we sacrificed and every time we cried...''

