Amitabh Bachchan Remembers 'Deewaar' Co-star Shashi Kapoor; Shares Throwback Pics

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan seemed to have taken the time to dig through his archive as he remembered fellow legend late actor Shashi Kapoor by sharing some throwback pictures. From Deewaar to Namak Halal, the actors delivered some of the biggest films of Indian cinema and became legendary actors in their own rights. The Waqt actor Shashi Kapoor died in 2017, the veteran star still remains in the heart of millions of fans in India.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Shashi Kapoor

Taking to his Instagram on January 11, the 79-year-old actor shared a collage of throwback pictures with late actor Shashi Kapoor. The pictures were from their films together and managed to perfectly capture the actor's calibre and bond at the same time. The actor got nostalgic as he captioned the post as he wrote, ''… zamaane bit gaye. Naa jane kitni filmein ki saath me''🙏🏻 (Times have passed. Wonder how many films we did together).

Netizens in the comments section seemed to have shared Amitabh Bachchan's sentiments as many spammed heart emojis throughout. One netizen believed that the duo was the best pair on screen as they commented, ''Best pair ever!!! Chalk and cheese, perfect foils!''.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor acted in films like Suhaag, Deewaar, Trishul, Namak Halal and more. Their bond and friendship were highly appreciated by the fans as all their collaborations were a huge success in Bollywood. Not only did they find together but they went on to become one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema.

More on Amitabh Bachchan

The veteran actor recently took to his social media to share a glimpse into his day off at his home, Jalsa. The actor shared a picture of him sitting leisurely in his garden with the caption, ''Clear blue skies .. bright sunshine .. cool breezes .. ye hai Mumbai meri jaan'' He further talked about his day in his blog by writing,

''The Sun in the clearest of skies and the gentlest of breezes .. the pollution of sound unaware in its quietude... the chirpiest of birds about, strange in their chatter... and the eminence of the reclined chair...had not seen the bright natural for years .. nor the reason in the lie of the lawn .. nor the reason for the timed scheduled for pre-scheduled work .. and the care of time and punctuality, simply blowing in the wind.. nature made for us .. and the defiling that we do in return .. pity.''

(Image: Twitter/@filmyguftgu/Instagram/amitabhbachchan)