Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan On Birthday; 'Be In Peace & Love'

Amitabh Bachchan remembered his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 114th birth anniversary. The veteran actor's father was a well-known poet and even received the Padma Bhushan for his service to Hindi literature. Bachchan took to his personal blog and penned down a heartwarming note as he shared an unseen throwback picture.

Amitabh Bachchan remembers his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan via his personal blog remembered his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birth anniversary that was on November 27. He shared an unseen throwback photo from his wedding, where the megastar is seen with his father, and penned down a note. The veteran actor wrote, "My Father, my all. November 27th his birth in the year 1907, which makes it his 114th Anniversary. He is in the heavens, with my Mother and they celebrate, as do we, in thought word and deed."

He continued and wrote, "Those rare moments when one would find himself rushing against the winds to prevent the distance between us and to close it down as soon as it can be. The day of my wedding and his expression of fulfilment to not just be in congratulation but instead, to be in the face of a belief, a chime, an ultimate season of love and great passion, of the quarries of the fears and conditionings of these deprived gym routines kart."

Amitabh added, "This could have been unknown for long facilitating years, to give not expected versions and lastly large scale information of the insides; but as time passed by, as does now, they explained purposely, the values of education and similarity. Be in peace and love."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting season 13 of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will next be seen in the fantasy superhero film Brahmāstra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie will be part one of the planned trilogy. The movie was initially planned to release on December 4, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bachchan will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone, reuniting with her after their movie Piku. The original movie featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The role was initially offered to Rishi Kapoor but after he passed away, Bachchan was roped in to replace him. The veteran actor is also set to star alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in director Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi film. The actor will also be seen alongside South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna in the movie Goodbye.

