Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Rishi Kapoor As 'Ajooba' Turns 30; Says 'Saathi Chale Gaye'

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday, took to his verified social media handle and shared a still from his 1991 release Ajooba as the film turned 30. Along with Amitabh, late actors Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri were also featured in the film that was directed by the late Shashi Kapoor. Captioning the photo, Bachchan exclaimed, "30 years of Ajooba". He further wrote that how time has passed and only the memories are remained, in Hindi.

Amitabh Bachchan's Ajooba turns 30

T 3871 - 30 years of AJOOBA .. !!!

saal gujarte rahe ; .. sukh ki , kuch dukh ki .. saathi chale gaye , yaadein bhar reh gayin ! pic.twitter.com/TbxVfTfoSS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 11, 2021

Within a couple of hours, the tweet managed to bag an overwhelming response from Twitterati as it counted 13K+ likes on the micro-blogging site. Meanwhile, a section of netizens congratulated the actor for achieving the milestone. In the comments section, a Twitter user compared the film to Prabhas' Baahubali while calling it an awesome movie.

Meanwhile, another comment read, "Love you Ajooba". On the other hand, Twitter proclaimed that Ajoob was his/her favourite childhood film. Interestingly, a netizen treated the Twitter users with a rare picture, presumably, from the set of Ajooba, as it featured Amitabh with co-star Rishi and director Shashi Kapoor.

'Ajooba' Dir by Shashi Kapoor ji

it was Amit ji's & Rishi ji's fifth film together

Remembering Rishi Kapoor ji pic.twitter.com/DpW7i8dCS4 — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) April 11, 2021

Ajooba movie cast and details

Ajooba, a superhero fantasy film, directed by Shashi Kapoor was co-directed by Soviet filmmaker Gennadi Vasilyev. Apart from Amitabh, Rishi and Amrish, the ensemble star cast of the film also featured Dimple Kapadia and Sonam as the female leads of the film. The plot of the film was loosely based on Arabic folklore. Reportedly, the film received a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike.

In the 30 years of the film's course, two lead actors, Amrish Puri and Rishi Kapoor as well as director Shashi Kapoor passed away. While Amrish Puri died back in 2005 following brain surgery to remove a clot, Shashi Kapoor died on December 4, 2017, at the age of 79 due to long-standing liver and heart complications. As for Rishi Kapoor, the veteran actor breathed last in April 2020. He lost his life to cancer after a 2-year-long battle with leukaemia at the age of 67.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital after he experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for Cancer. Back in 2020, Bachchan was the first one to break the news on the internet via his tweet while Kapoor's family had released a statement for the same.

