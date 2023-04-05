Amitabh Bachchan Returns To Work With A 'few Limps' After Accident On Project K Set

Amitabh Bachchan returns to work after suffering injuries on sets of Project K a couple of weeks ago. The megastar, who is very active on his social media and blogs, updated his fans that he is "off to work." Sharing a couple of photos on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "off to work .. a few limps and slings apart .. but striding on..." In the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen reading the script, doing his makeup and posing for the cameras. Check out his photos below:

Amitabh Bachchan suffers injuries on sets of Project K

Amitabh Bachchan, a couple of weeks ago, had taken to his blog to share that he suffered injuries on the sets of Project K. He informed that he broke his rib cartilage and also suffered a muscle tear. The actor was in Hyderabad at the time of the incident. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, before being brought to his Mumbai house Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan had also met his fans a few days ago outside his house. The actor was seen in wearing a homemade sling to support his right hand. The actor made a public appearance weeks after his accident.

More about Project K

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too will be seen playing an important role. The film is likely to release in 2024. All images credit: https://srbachchan.tumblr.com/