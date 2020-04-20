Amitabh Bachchan Reveals That Prakash Mehra Wanted To Make A Film With Him & Muhammad Ali

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his frequent collaborator Prakash Mehra wanted to make a film featuring him and boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

The 77-year-old veteran actor said Mehra even scheduled a meeting with him and Ali, at the sports icon's US home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

"It's been a groggy night. Had been watching the greatest Mohammad Ali in his numerous victories and Tyson and it just would not leave the attention Then suddenly thought of the meeting itself with the Man' at Beverly Hills at his residence, LA, USA. Prakash Mehra wanted to make a film with him and me. Never went beyond that meeting", Bachchan wrote alongside a throwback picture from the meeting.

The actor said Ali was one of the most humble men he has ever met. "Funny, but a most humble man who did live in Beverly Hills the elite locality, but was so filled with humility and grace", he added.

"he threw a couple of punches at me , as his is wont, with all that he met .. argued waved about and needed a Lawyer to fight the case .. nothing became of it," Bachchan concluded.

Mehra is credited for giving Bachchan's career a much-needed boost with 1973's Zanjeer. The director-actor duo went on to work in blockbuster like Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Lawaaris, Namak Halaal and Sharaabi. Their last film together was Jaadugar.

'Piku' star in his blog wrote that he misses the fans that visited him on the weekend. He said that Sunday is not the same as before.

He mentions “waiting for the time to arrive .. the security in place .. that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position .. that familiar scream of the well-wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises .. of the knowing that 'he' comes”.

"ecstatic wild faces and mobiles recording the moment .. those smiling hands and the designated positioning of the ef that shall eventually find space inside the home .. moments of connect with the familiar and the informed Ef .. the ones on the buildings ahead .. precariously positioned at vantage points .. the cheer and laments , the letters of recommendations , the out of the country guests .. numerous gift s and handicrafts from the near that have come within .. photographs .. return wave at the opposite balcony as you walk in the front door .. and its done .. a while more and the pages for the autograph, pictures writings etc., all done with the care with which they have remained so sincere and long, arrives .. their personal equation with the maestro in tact they leave after this minuscule formality .. the heart of the Ef be of subtle grace .. and that done they leave as do I inside the secure home .. and the gifts that arrive kept away to be stored and valued ..

.. but none of that for the day today .. just the thoughts and the reminders by the Ef on other platforms." Bachchan wrote in his blog.

