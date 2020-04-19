Amitabh Bachchan Does Math Like 'Std 2' Kids To Share Why Indians Are 'privileged Ones'

Amitabh Bachchan recently completed 12 years of blog writing. Like the actor had marked the occasion by posting goofy clicks, he is usually at his uninhibited self, sharing his take on almost everything under the sun, right from personal details to current issues. Big B had many points to make on day 4425 of his blog.

Starting with birthday wishes to the ef, the ‘extended family’, Bachchan shared his take on a device, presumably the wi-fi ‘router or ‘frowters or whatever the heck they are called’ not working, and failing to get the ‘rainbow coloured circuambulating globe’ working for a while. The veteran took a break to get ‘some morsels in the centrum’ before returning as the device got fixed.

The Shahenshah’s next take was on how communication has evolved from the ‘hand phone’ or the landline that ‘achieved almost immediate extinction’ and how it was about the ‘10 digit’ and preceding codes like +91, +44 and more now.

Bachchan then wrote about how there could be nothing that ‘remains in the dark’, as one could easily seek the ‘Googs’, referring to Google, how one sought to have every information with them. The 77-year-old added that the ‘buzz word’ was thus ‘data’, something he feels ‘shall rule the world’, and how it involved various aspects like what did one buy and how much time one spent in the gym and how it was the ‘source of all future decisions.’

Big B had an interesting way to calculate like ‘std 2’ kids, subtracting manually, 1.35 from 7.8, the population of India (in billion) from the world. He stated that with every 6.45th person in the world being an Indian, ‘we are privileged’ ones on whom a great amount of the 'decision tables.’

Amitabh Bachchan referred to the ‘19’, the COVID-19 pandemic and how an 'interesting scenario exists after the math', and how there were speculation from ‘improbable to sublime’ or ‘welcoming to disastrous.’ He concluded by stating that one shouldn’t let fear overcome, and cited the ‘50s classic Que Sera Sera to say that 'whatever will be, will be,' urging fans to look up the ‘Googs.’

Amitabh Bachchan has been making headlines for his quirky posts related to COVID-19. He has also arranged for food packets to be delivered to the needy across Mumbai amid the pandemic. The Pink star also contributed to the Chiranjeevi-led mission to help the daily wage workers of the Telugu film industry.

