Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Still Shakes His Fans' Hands Despite Getting COVID Twice

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has been entertaining the audience with his films for over the past four decades. Bachchan has proved his versatility over the years and is still one of the most active actors in the film industry. While Big B has often mentioned how important his fans are to him, he recently revealed why he does not fear shaking their hands despite contracting the Coronavirus twice.

Over the past two years, Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 twice, yet he is often seen shaking hands and hugging his fans. He also surprised his fans by meeting them in front of his house at midnight on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

As the actor is currently hosting the reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, a contestant asked him if he could fall ill if he came in close contact with the audience. However, the actor revealed that he would find himself to be lucky if he fell ill because of his audience. He added that he does not mind falling sick and shaking hands with his fans as they are more important to him.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "Let me tell you one thing. I would consider myself to be lucky if I fell ill because of my audience. I didn’t mind getting affected and falling sick because of my audience. I had the opportunity to meet them. I don’t mind shaking hands with them. They are more important to me."

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans on his 80th birthday

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday was no less than a festival for his fans as they showered the actor with immense love on the occasion. A film festival was organised to mark the actor's birthday and his iconic films were screened. After his birthday, Bachchan penned a thank-you note to his fans and quipped that he has turned 11 years old. He wrote, "To them that have given me the immense love affection and wishes for the 11th, my birthday , I express my gratitude in measures beyond all else .. I cannot reply to all .. but all remain in my heart and soul .."

Image: Tumblr/@AmitabhBachchan