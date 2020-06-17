Amitabh Bachchan Rode Harley For The First Time In 'Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap'

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap hit the screens in June 2011. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Hema Malini, Prakash Raj, and Rajeev Verma. The plot revolves around an ex-convict named Vijju who is summoned from Paris to kill ACP Karan Malhotra. However, when he encounters an old flame, he decides to give his notorious ways of living. The film was a tribute by Bachchan to his 'Angry Young Man' image. Here is some interesting trivia about it.

Interesting Trivia about Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap

Amitabh Bachchan worked with Rajeev Verma for the first time

Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap was the first time that Amitabh Bachchan worked with Rajeev Verma. They are each other's brothers-in-law in real life. Rajeev Verma is married to Jaya Bachchan's younger sister. This film also marked the first time that Abhishek Bachchan recorded a song for Big B.

Raveena Tandon shot for a dance number for the film

Raveena Tandon shot a dance number Main Chandigarh Di Star for the film. However, the song did not make it to the final cut and was only used for marketing purposes. When Tandon was annoyed with this, the makers clarified that the song was only shot for promotional purposes and was not meant to be a part of the final film.

Film's shoot was disrupted when Raj Thackeray's MNS filed a complaint

The film's shoot was halted for a while when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena claimed that there were a few foreigners shooting in the movie without proper work permits and visas. MNS filed a complaint that resulted in installing of the shoot. The director later apologised and admitted that there were a few junior artists who were working without proper documentation.

Amitabh Bachchan never rode a Harley before the film

The film features a scene where Amitabh Bachchan is seen riding a Harley Davidson. Big B had never ridden a Harley in his life before and asked for a week's training before the shoot. However, the training never happened and he managed to ride it anyway.

Puri Jagannadh was a huge fan of Big B

Director Puri Jagannadh was a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan and wanted to make a film with him. Their meeting was arranged by Ram Gopal Verma who also happens to be Puri's mentor. Bachchan was reportedly very impressed with the script and signed the film during their very first meeting.

