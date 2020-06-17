Amitabh Bachchan’s Most Iconic Songs Penned By Sahir Ludhianvi

Amitabh Bachchan is considered to be one of the most iconic figures in the Indian film industry. He started his career with Khwaja Ahmad Abbas’ Saat Hindustani in 1969 and since then there has been no looking back. Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of several successful films over the years and has also received numerous accolades for the same.

Amitabh Bachchan’s association with lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi is widely noted. The iconic lyricist-poet had penned several songs for the actor which went on to become huge hits and hold a special place among fans even today. Take a look at some of these songs of Amitabh Bachchan penned by Sahir Ludhianvi.

Amitabh Bachchan’s songs by Sahir Ludhianvi

Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein

This song is considered to be one of the most classic numbers delivered by both Sahir Ludhianvi and Amitabh Bachchan. Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein is considered to be one of the finest works by the poet and he even won several awards for the same. Sahir Ludhianvi had penned an Urdu version for his album and then made it into a simpler one for the film. The song featured Amitabh Bachchan and Raakhee romancing in the snow-capped mountains. Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein is one of the most memorable romance numbers of Bollywood.

Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon

Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon is another hit number showcasing the association of Sahir Ludhianvi with Amitabh Bachchan. The song featured Big B in an auditorium filled with college students and he starts singing the song. Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon ends with Amitabh Bachchan’s character receiving a standing ovation. The lyrics of the song gave fans an insight into the life of a poet.

Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari

Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari was sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and the lyrics were penned by Sahir Ludhianvi. The song featured Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman along with others. The song had both Big B and Waheeda Rehman talk about how great daughters are in one’s life. The song is loved by fans even today and is considered to be one of Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic numbers.

