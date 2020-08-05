Amitabh Bachchan Hits Back At Troll With Long Post On Charity: 'I Weep As I Put This Out'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has recently come back from the hospital after fighting COVID-19, has been hitting back at trolls on the internet. Recently, the actor was alleged by many internet users who claimed that Amitabh is providing an advertisement to the hospital he was admitted in and is not actually diagnosed with COVID-19. He replied to the claims by writing a blog post. This time around, Amitabh was trolled on the internet and asked why doesn't he donate his wealth to the needy. Amitabh took to his blog and shared a detailed reply to the troll while writing 'I weep as I put this out...' Check out excerpts from the blog post below -

Amitabh Bachchan's reply on being asked about charity efforts

Amitabh took to his blog post and wrote an emotional reply after being asked by a troll as to why he does not donate his wealth to the needy and poor. The comment section question read “I am sure your wallet will be filled with immense love and blessings! Lead by example. Instruction is good but example is worth more!". The actor, in his blog post, shared his emotions as he wrote 'I weep as I put this out .. because somewhere today this lady has destroyed by belief and stand that I shall NOT talk of my charity .. only DO it .. it needs to be done not talked of "

Amitabh went on to list his extensive charity efforts by writing -

Daily lunch and dinner provided to 5000 each day since the lockdown till today to the poor in the city .. for the 12,000 foot wear that has been provided to the migrant workers walking bare feet to their villages from Mumbai, by having my team catch them on the Nasik Highway, and to give them food and water for the buses, 10 in number, personally arranged to transport them to their homes in Bihar and UP .. for the entire train booked by me to transport 2009 migrant workers to their homes .. and when politics cancelled the train, within an hour to have booked and chartered 6 planes of Indigo, transported 180 passengers in each flight - 2 to Varanasi, 2 to Gorakhpur, one to Allahabad, one to Patna , and providing dry food packets to the migrants in flight , and to arrange for facilities to take the migrants to their respective villages, all at my own personal cost for the front line workers during the pandemic to have donated 15,000 PPE units and over 10,000 masks to the Hospitals and the Police forces in Mumbai .. to have provided substantial donation to the Chairman of the Sikh community in Delhi, who are working assiduously in helping and feeding the poor in this crisis

