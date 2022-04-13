Amitabh Bachchan Sends Good Wishes To 'Brahmastra' Co-stars Ranbir-Alia For Their Wedding

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his warmest greetings to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ahead of their Baisakhi wedding. Big B uploaded a video of Ranbir-Alia's song 'Kesariya' from their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' on Instagram on Wednesday.

With the video, the 79-years-old actor also added a caption where he wrote, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let’s kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmastra.”

Amitabh’s video on his Instagram comes at a time when several family members were seen traditionally dressed outside the Ranbir-Alia house confirming their marriage on the 14th of April. In the video, the duo looks absolutely made for each other. The couple can be seen romancing with a background full of flowers.

As soon as the actor uploaded the video on his social media, fans jumped in to give well wishes to the couple as well as to the upcoming film Brahmastra. One of the fans wrote, “Best wishes to the most awaited movie.” “official” added another user with a series of red heart eye emojis.

In Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra,' which is set to hit theatres on September 9, Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with the lovebirds Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. Surprisingly, Ranbir and Alia only fell in love during the filming of 'Brahmastra.' This is their first collaboration on a film. Aside from 'Brahmastra,' the two have collaborated on a number of ads.

Neetu Kapoor confirms Alia-Ranbir's wedding date

Groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, has revealed the date of her son's wedding with Alia Bhatt. The couple stood for the cameras and told them that their wedding will take place on April 14, 2022, at Vastu house, according to a video uploaded by entertainment photographer Varindar Chawla.

From Kareena Kapoor to Soni Razdan, all dazzle in traditional attires

Several actors shined in traditional attires at the pre-wedding festivities, including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayan Mukerji, and others. After the couple's pre-wedding festivities, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were seen leaving Ranbir Kapoor's house. As she greeted the press, Razdan beamed with delight. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir's cousins, wore traditional dress to the former's pre-wedding festivities and exuded elegance.