Amitabh Bachchan Shares Ahan Shetty's 'Tadap' Trailer Saying 'an Honour To Introduce You'

The film industry is buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated action film Tadap trailer was released on October 27. the film will mark the debut of Ahan Shetty, veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son, in Bollywood opposite rising actor Tara Sutaria. The trailer has been receiving a positive response from the netizens as they get a glimpse of the debutant's promising performance.

Earlier, Ahan's father Suneil Shetty took his social media to share the trailer and urged the fans to show their love and support to his son. Adding to the list is legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who shared an emotional post on the actor's entry into the film industry. Read on to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan on Ahan Shetty's debut in 'Tadap'

Taking to his Instagram on October 27, the 79-year-old actor shared the newly launched trailer of Tadap featuring debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. He went on to talk about how he has seen Ahan grow up over the years and it was a huge pleasure and honour to introduce him into the world of cinema. Sharing the trailer of the upcoming film, Bachchan wrote, "Tadap. Ahan .. we saw you grow up .. and today it's a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the World of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’ .. all the blessings and good wishes."

'Tapad' remake of 2018 Telugu film 'RX 100'

Tadap is a romantic action drama film directed by Milan Luthria and is the remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film is scheduled to have a theatrical release on December 3, 2021. Luthria’s directorial venture was earlier slated to release on September 24, with superstar Akshay Kumar revealing the date and the film's first poster release in March. Luthria in a statement said that Tadap was a love story with both the leads having strong parts. He added that he had seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they had immense chemistry.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting season 13 of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will next be seen in the fantasy superhero film Brahmāstra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Bachchan will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone, reuniting with her after their movie Piku. His other projects include Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi film alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

(Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty/PTI)