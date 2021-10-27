Tadap Trailer Out: See First Glimpse Of Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria's Dazzling Chemistry

Bollywood star Suneil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film Tadap. He will star opposite Student Of The Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria. While fans are excited to see the star kid's performance in the upcoming romance drama, the filmmakers recently unveiled its official trailer, featuring an intriguing love story between two distinct personalities Ishana and Ramisa.

The filmmakers recently released the action-packed trailer of the upcoming film Tadap. The trailer gives a sneak peak into some heavy action in addition to the love story of Ishana and Ramisa. The clip shows two different shades of Ahan's character in the film. Sharing the trailer, Ahan Shetty wrote, "Tadap Trailer. My first trailer. Crazy to think the day is almost here. Tadap, a film I can’t wait any longer to share. A glimpse for December 3rd."

Tadap's new poster

Ahead of the film's trailer, the makers released a new poster of Tadap. The poster featured a bleeding Ahan Shetty and stunning Tara Sutaria in a romantic pose. Sharing the new poster, Ahan Shetty wrote, "Get ready to witness the incredible love story of Ishana and Ramisa." Suneil Shetty reacted to the poster with a crossed fingers emoji.

Tadap is the first outing of Ahan Shetty, while Tara Sutaria's third Bollywood film. It is the official Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film RX 100. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Harshavardhan Rameshwar provided the film's score, and Pritam served as the music composer. The film was initially scheduled to hit the theatres in September. However, due to the second wave of COVID-19, the film's release date had to be pushed further. Following the Maharashtra government's allowance to reopen cinema halls, the makers immediately locked the film's release date. Tadap will be out in theatres on 3 December, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty