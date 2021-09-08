Amitabh Bachchan Shares Glimpse Of Lord Ganesha With 'first Darshan' Of 'Lalbaug Cha Raja'

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, India is already in the spirits of welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes with a great amount of pomp and show. Along with the netizens, Bollywood is also preparing to celebrate the festival with the release of movies and tracks dedicated to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and the ramp-up of the devotion of all the devotees. Known for extensively celebrating the event, the legendary actor of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has already kickstarted the festivities with a visit to Lalbaug Cha Raja. Take a look at the video shared by the senior actor marking the eleven days journey of pure love and devotion.

Amitabh Bachchan's first darshan of 'Lalbaug Cha Raja'

The 78-year-old actor is known for his larger than life celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi along with the entire Bachchan family. Already getting into the spirits of the festivity, the actor took to his Instagram to share the first glimpse of the popular Ganesh idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai. Bachchan documented the entire opening of the curtains to get the first 'Darshan' of Lord Ganesha also fondly called 'Lalbaug Cha Raja'. As soon as the curtains were up, devotees gathered in large numbers were heard passionately chanting. Sharing the video, Amitabh Bachchan wrote,

''ॐ गण गणपतये नमः .. Ganpati Bappa Morya .. पहला दर्शन , लालबागचा राजा 🙏🏼🙏🏼''

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

The actor has several movies lined up for releases in his pipeline. He was last seen in Rumy Jaffrey's Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D'Souza. The actor played the role of Advocate Veer Sahay, an old man with a penchant for mind games. He is currently seen as the host in the 13th edition of the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor will be seen in movies like Jhund, Brahmāstra and Butterfly which are scheduled to be released in 2021. His upcoming movies like Mayday and Good Bye will be released next year. The actor is also set to appear in Project K helmed by Nag Ashwin alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

IMAGE- PTI