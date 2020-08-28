Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Reaction When Fans From 'KBC' Sets Called His Glasses 'cool'

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, in a social media post, spoke about his fans’ reaction when they saw his spectacles while shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sharing a collage picture of himself on his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan, in his caption, revealed that a few women in the audience called Amitabh’s spectacles ‘cool’. Upon receiving the compliment, Amitabh Bachchan penned his reaction in Hindi, which roughly translates to: ‘I thought to myself, the environment is quite friendly’. Take a look at the pictures shared by Big B and check how fans reacted:

Big B's post:

Fans react:

On Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he went back to shooting for the 12th season of the much-loved show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. More so, the actor also gave his fans a glimpse of how it was to work amid the pandemic and revealed that he has dove into 'the sea of blue PPE kits'. In his caption, he also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the show and mentioned that the show completes a 'lifetime' this year. Take a look at his post:

All about Kaun Banega Crorepati:

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show, in which the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs in order to win a cash prize. Every question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. More so, the contestants are also given a chance to quit the show with the last won amount.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

