'India & UAE Share Fast Growing Ties': Jaishankar Proposes Investment In Energy, Defense

UAE and India share a connection which is grown by leaps and bounds. The gulf nation forms a central part of the extended neighbourhood of India and is located at the juncture of India's international trade in the West, said S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister on Wednesday.

The manner in which Singapore is for the subcontinent in the Eastern part of the world, UAE is in the Western part of the world, added Jaishankar.

"The relationship is a classic example where the leaders of both the nation-states have invested goodwill and energy. The transformation, which has taken place in the past five years is a testament to the same," added Jaishankar.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister also had a comprehensive discussion with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Affairs Minister of the UAE. The two, during their talks, discussed how the two countries can boost strategic ties.

The Minister of External Affairs, also invited investments from the Gulf nation in various industries, including that of logistics, food parks, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy, and defense.

"A wide range of discussions were held in an atmosphere which was frank, friendly, and constructive. This, in itself, is a symbol of the strong bilateral ties between the two nations," added S Jaishankar.

Whenever two friends with strategic relations come together, this is the result, said the External Affairs Minister of India on the recent peace deal between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi.

The step, of normalizing the ties between Israel and the UAE had been welcomed by the Indian Government. The agreement, which was signed between the two, has always promoted peace between the two countries, added the External Affairs Minister.

A day after the peace treaty was finalized, the Foreign Affairs Minister of the UAE had made a call to the Indian External Affairs Minister and explained the same.

"Relations with India based on common goals,": UAE Ambassador to India

Ahmad Al Banna, the ambassador of the UAE to India, had mentioned earlier that the relationship between the two countries is based on common goals and values.

"The relationships between the two have seen an upward trajectory," added the UAE ambassador to India.

''Proximity in terms of geography, a set of values which are similar, and a similarities in culture are the factors that have connected the two nation-states. It is a complete honour to witness the growing relations between the two,'' added Ahmad Al Banna

