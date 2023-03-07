Amitabh Bachchan Shares Holi Wishes Post Injury On Sets Of Project K

Amitabh Bachchan, on the occasion of Holi, took to his Instagram handle to wish his fans. The actor shared a video and wrote, "Happy holi . A Jamini Roy painting comes alive to celebrate Holi." This comes after the actor revealed in a blog post that he suffered major injuries on the sets of Prabhas-starrer Project K.

In his blog post on Sunday, the 80-year-old cinema icon had shared that his "rib cartilage popped broke" and there is a "muscle tear to the right rib cage".