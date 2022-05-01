Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Still From 'Uunchai' Set With Anupam Kher And Boman Irani

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani have recently announced the wrap of their forthcoming film, Uunchai. Since the day of the film's announcement, the actors have been sharing some intriguing posts with each other on their respective social media handles. Recently, Big B, who plays the lead in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial, took to his social media account and shared a goofy picture with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher & Boman Irani pose for a goofy pic

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a picture featuring him, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The pic sees the trio wearing some funky outfits. While Big B wore an orange and blue coloured tracksuit, the Kashmir Files actor can be wearing a mustard sweater and grey cargo pants, Boman looked uber-cool in a blue sweatshirt and grey track pants. The trio has some funny expressions on their face as they pose for the camera. The Jhund star mentioned in the caption, "It's a matter of age; it's amazing scenery." Have a look:

Boman Irani, Anupam Kher announce the wrap of Uunchai

Recently, Boman Irani took to his Instagram handle to announce the wrap of their forthcoming film, Uunchai. He shared a video message in which the cast and crew including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and many others can be seen standing together on the last day of their shoot and paying a heartfelt tribute to the filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya by doing his signature jump on Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's song Mujhse Juda Hokar from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Watch here:

The video was captioned, "This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai. This little skip is our little way of saying we love you."

More on 'Uunchai'

Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai is touted to be one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. The film will mark the collaboration of some of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. Uunchai will star Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Apart from them, Nafisa Sodhi is also shooting along with them.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan