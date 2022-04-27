'Uunchai': Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher & Others Wrap Up Shoot With Special Video; Watch

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is all set to entertain the audience with his forthcoming film Uunchai. Uunchai is touted to be about friendship. The film boasts of a cast comprising some of Bollywood's notable actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and many others.

The actors are quite active on their social media handles and often give the fans an update on the film. As Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming movie Uunchai finished its last schedule, actor Boman Irani took to his social media handle to announce the wrap but with a twist in it.

Boman Irani announces the wrap of Uunchai

On Wednesday, Boman Irani took to his Instagram handle and shared a post announcing the wrap of their forthcoming multi-starrer Uunchai.

In the video, the cast and crew including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and many others can be seen standing together on the last day of their shoot and paying a heartfelt tribute to the filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya by doing his signature jump on Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's song Mujhse Juda Hokar from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The video also had a sticker of 'its a wrap' and 'thank you Sooraj Sir'.

Sharing the clip, Boman Irani penned a heartwarming caption, he wrote "This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai . This little skip is our little way of saying we love you.#uunchai"

Sooraj Barjatya is one of the most notable filmmakers in Bollywood, who has presented the industry with some of the iconic movies of all time. Some of his films include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Vivah, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The ace director is making a comeback to direction after a seven-year hiatus, with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo serving as his last project. As yet, there is no official confirmation on the release date but Uunchai is expected to hit the screens this year.

