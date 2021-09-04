Amitabh Bachchan Shows His Version Of 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' To Deepika Padukone On KBC 13

One of the greatest entertainers and actors of the generation, Amitabh Bachchan is back with the 13th edition of his popular reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Along with new contestants, the promos of the show promises to put some of the biggest stars of Bollywood on the hot seat. However, a teaser from an upcoming episode of KBC 13 has caught the public's eye as the leading lady of Indian cinema Deepika Padukone along with renowned choreographer Farah Khan will be put to test on the show for their general knowledge.

Amitabh Bachchan's version of 'Ek Chutki Sindoor'

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television uploaded an exciting teaser of the upcoming episode of KBC 13 featuring Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan in a great appearance for 'Shaandaar Shukravaar.' The teaser began with Farah asking Big B to perform an audition on Padukone's famous dialogue 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' from her debut movie Om Shanti Om. The 35-year-old actor proceeded to demonstrate the dialogue to the veteran actor, however, the latter revamped the dialogue to add his own distinct personality to deliver it.

This earned a hilarious rebuke from Deepika Padukone who jokingly asked Amitabh Bachchan to 'Listen to your co-stars'. After apologising for his shenanigans, the veteran actor had everyone in splits with his soft delivery of the 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' dialogue. Sony uploaded the video with the caption, ''Farah le rahi hai AB sir ka audition co-star Deepika ke sang. Kya woh honge iss audition mein pass?''

Netizens in the comments section cannot help but laugh along with the actors as they enjoyed the playful banter back and forth between the stars. Some fans also expressed their anticipation for the episode.

More on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

With the show still underway, the audience witnessed the first crorepati of season 13. Hailing from Agra, Himani Bundela, a 25-year-old visually impaired woman, went on to become the first crorepati of the season. The winner expressed her desire to open a coaching class for differently-abled and normal kids to study together with the prize money.

IMAGE- PTI & SONY ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION'S INSTAGRAM