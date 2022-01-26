Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan Sings National Anthem As He Wishes All On Occasion Of Republic Day; Watch

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on January 26. On the special occasion, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and dropped a video featuring himself.

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day today, January 26, 2022. On the special occasion, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring himself. In the video, the iconic actor can be seen singing the National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana' standing in front of Rabindranath Tagore's statue. Check out his video below.

Amitabh Bachchan sings National Anthem on Republic Day 2022

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Amitabh Bachchan posted a video where he can be seen singing the Indian National Anthem, which was penned by poet Rabindranath Tagore. He can be seen donning a plain white kurta and white pyjama. As for the caption, the legendary actor wrote, "#NationalAnthem .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳."

Earlier, he dropped a picture of himself in which he sported a tricolour-themed beard. He captioned the picture in Hindi, “Many many congratulations for the Republic Day." His post was liked by more than 4.8 million fans within a few hours, including his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma reacted to the post, "Hahahaha."

Bachchan also posted what appears to be a throwback picture of himself meeting his fans gathered outside Jalsa, as a Republic Day wish. 

Many other celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, and Hrithik Roshan dropped Republic Day 2022 wishes for fans and followers. Varun shared a clip of himself unfurling the National Flag of India. Sharing the post, the Student of the Year actor wrote, "आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस कि हार्दिक शुभकामनाये (Wish you all a very happy Republic Day)"

Expressing his gratitude for being honoured as a guest to unfurl the National Flag, Varun further added, "Had the absolute honour of unfurling the National Flag on our Republic Day 🙏. when I was in school I would always see some big personality come and do this never imagined I would be asked to do something like that. Extremely humbled. #proudindian @hilton_shillim. (sic)"

Preity posted a picture of herself posing with the Tricolour. Preity looked extremely vibrant in the picture. She captioned her post, "Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳  आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं । जय हिंद (Happy Republic Day to all of you. Jai Hind) 🙏 #JaiHind. (sic)" 

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', that had 21 tableaux, tri-service armed forces marching contingents, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance and 75-aircraft fly past. The grand ceremony took place at Rajpath in New Delhi. Flags of the three wings of the security forces- Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy showered flowers on the audience. 

