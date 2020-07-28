Amitabh Bachchan Slams Troll Who Asks Him To 'die Of COVID', Says 'Burn In Your Own Stew'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently penned a blog, slamming the trolls who have been spreading diatribe about his health. Reacting to an anonymous troll who had asked him to ‘die of COVID-19’, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned in his blog that if he dies, the former will not get to spew hate by ‘weathering a remark on a celebrity name’. Adding to the same, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that it was a pity, that the hater's comments only came to notice because he aimed a jibe at ‘Amitabh Bachchan’. Amitabh added that the hater doesn’t even name his father’s initial, as he ‘has no idea who fathered him’

'May you burn in your own stew': Big B

Questioning the troll's heritage, Bachchan said if he survives, then the hater will have to face the wrath of his ‘incensed’ 90 million followers, who have ‘traversed the entire world’. Adding to the same, the actor remarked that his ’extended family’ of 90 million followers shall turn into the ‘extermination family’ in the blink of an eye and he himself will order them to ‘Shoot the wretched’ (the trolls). The actor concluded his statement by asking the hater to ‘burn in his own stew’.

Also Read | Five Army Jawans Among 94 New Coronavirus Cases In HP; Active Case Tally Crosses 1000-mark

Earlier this month, Amitabh and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after they contracted the COVID-19 infection. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya too were admitted. Amitabh’s wife and daughter, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital, as they tested negative for the novel Coronavirus.

Also Read | China Hyperventilates Over India's Fresh 47 App Ban; Mouthpiece Threatens firms' Retreat

Amitabh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Big B will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand.

Also Read | Supply Of Medical Equipment To India Reciprocation Of Earlier Help: Israel

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

Also Read | Five Army Jawans Among 94 New Coronavirus Cases In HP; Active Case Tally Crosses 1000-mark

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.