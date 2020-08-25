Amitabh Bachchan Speaks About 'being Grateful For Small Mercies' In Recent Post

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan explained the importance of ‘being grateful for mercies’ in his recent Instagram post. Sharing a collage picture of himself, Big B, in his caption, explained that it is only prudent to accept that sometimes he has nothing to say to his fans on Instagram. However, the actor explained that his ‘nothing’ posts also fetch him ‘1-2 lakh numbers’, unlike a few stars who earn more than him. Take a look at the picture shared:

Big B's post:

The collage picture features the actor posing in different styles in every frame. Soon after Amitabh posted the picture on Instagram, fans rushed to the comment section and lauded the actor for showing transparency with them. Take a look at how fans reacted to Amitabh's recent post:

Amitabh recently made it to the news when he revealed that he has gone back to shooting for the 12th season of the much-loved show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor took to his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of how it was to work amid the pandemic and revealed that he has dove into 'the sea of blue PPE kits'. In his caption, he also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the show and mentioned that the show completes a 'lifetime' this year. Take a look at his post:

On the professional front

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra. Reportedly, the movie is a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He also has Jhund in his kitty.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

