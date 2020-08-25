India Exposes Pakistan's '5 Big Lies' At UN; 'biggest Sponsor Of Cross-border Terrorism'

Exposing the lies peddled by its mission at the United Nations (UN), India on Monday hit out at Pakistan and said that Islamabad has put out a false statement claiming that their envoy Munir Akram spoke at the United Nations Security Council while the session was not open to non-members.

"We have seen a statement put out by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UN Security Council. We fail to comprehend where exactly did the Permanent Representative of Pakistan make his statement since the Security Council Session today was not open to non-members of the Security Council", Indian mission at UN said in a statement.

Pakistan's 'five big lies' exposed

Pakistan gets caught out once again saying Five Big Lies!



Read our response to their lies here 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y2SD1EckpM — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) August 24, 2020

The statement further says that the detailed statement exposed the 'five big lies' being peddled and pushed by Pakistan. Dismissing claims that PM Imran Khan's 'Naya' Pakistan has been a target of cross-border terrorism for decades, the Indian Mission in its statement said, "A lie repeated a hundred times will not become truth. The biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against India now tries to masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India!"

'Imran referred to Osama as a martyr'

"Pakistan is home to the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations. Many of the sanctioned terrorists and entities continue to operate with impunity inside Pakistan. Prime Minister of Pakistan admitted at the UN General Assembly in 2019, the presence of 40,000-50,000 terrorists inside Pakistan," it added. It further rejected the claim that Pakistan has decimated Al Qaeda from the region.

Pakistan's lies in New York.



➡️ Lie Number 2: pic.twitter.com/Y2bvjkta8H — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) August 24, 2020

Indian Mission at UN said Pakistan makes the "laughable claim that India has hired terrorist as mercenaries to hit them." "Coming from a country which is a known sponsor of cross-border terrorism, which has made the world suffer due to its actions, this claim is nothing short of being preposterous!" it said.

Pakistan's lies in New York.



➡️ Lie Number 4: pic.twitter.com/EtLwoeYO6b — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) August 24, 2020

Further, it slammed Pakistan for making "ridiculous assertions" about internal affairs of India. "Pakistan makes ridiculous assertions about internal affairs of India. This is a country whose minority population has dropped drastically from 1947 to what it is today which is just about 3%, which is nothing short of systemic cleansing," it said.

This comes after Pakistan's Permanent Representative Munir Akram put out a random statement on Monday masquerading it as if the statement was made by him to the United Nations Security Council, ANI reported. But for their purpose, the statement was picked up by Pakistani media and was portraying it as Munir Akram's statement at the UNSC.

(With agency inputs)