Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Jhund's Release Date Announced; Sports-drama To Arrive In March

The COVID-19 pandemic surely had an adverse effect on the entertainment industry as several projects faced delays. While many films were all set to return to the theatres, the surge in coronavirus cases by the end of 2021 emerged as another problem. However, as the count of cases have come down and governments of several states have given permission to reopen several public places, including cinema halls, filmmakers have begun to announce new release dates. After Gangubai Kathiawadi and Radhe Shyam, the next film to get its release date is legendary star Amitabh Bachchan starter Jhund.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the thriller drama Chehre. The actor, who has a plethora of films in his kitty, will next be seen in the sports drama Jhund. The makers wrapped the film's shoot back in 2019 but had to wait for two more years for its release. The movie was initially scheduled to release in early 2021, but got delayed again due to the second wave of COVID-19. However, the wait is now over as Amitabh Bachchan is all set to amaze viewers with his ace performance.

Jhund release date

Taking to his social media handles, Amitabh Bachchan recently announced the release date of the upcoming sports drama along with a new poster. In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen donning a black coloured tracksuit. The actor gives away a serious look with a football in his hand. Sharing the poster, Big B announced the film will hit the theatres on March 4, 2022. In the caption, he wrote, "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai. Jhund releasing on 4th March, 2022 in cinemas near you." Along with his fans, his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda are also seemingly excited for the film as they commented "Yessss" and "Wohoooo" on the post.

Details about the upcoming sports drama

Jhund is based on the real-life story of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Nagraj Manjule, while banners T-Series, Aatpat Films and Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. are jointly bankrolling it.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan