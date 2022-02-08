Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sports Drama 'Jhund' Teaser Out; Watch Big B In Uber-cool Avatar

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the entertainment industry as several projects faced delays in the past two years. While many films were already in the post-production stage even before the pandemic began, the makers had to wait for almost two years to release them on the big screens. One such film is Amitabh Bachchan's sports drama Jhund. However, after the decline in cases, the makers are all set to release the film in the theatres and introduce Amitabh Bachchan in an uber-cool look. While the movie is less than a month away, the makers recently unveiled its much-awaited teaser.

Taking to his official social media handle, actor-director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule shared the teaser of the upcoming sports drama Jhund. The teaser began with a group of young boys and girls creating music using some waste material in a playground. Along with the upbeat music, Amitabh Bachchan entered the frame. He wore a plain shirt, black pants and a sports jacket. The teaser ended with its release date and a subline, "Badi Film Bade Parde Par."

Jhund release date

Earlier this month, the makers of Jhund unveiled its much-awaited release date. Taking to his IG handle, Amitabh Bachchan shared a poster of the film. In the poster, Big B could be seen donning a black coloured tracksuit while giving away a serious look with a football in his hand. Sharing the poster, the Pink star announced the film will hit the theatres on March 4, 2022. In the caption, he wrote, "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai. Jhund releasing on 4th March 2022 in cinemas near you." Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda cheered for the veteran star via the comment section.

Details about Jhund

The upcoming sports drama Jhund is based on the real-life story of Vijay Barse, the founder of the NGO, Slum Soccer. The film will star Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, while Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar will play pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Nagraj Manjule, while T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Aatpat Films are jointly bankrolling it.

Image: Instagram/@nagraj_manjule