Amitabh Bachchan Talks About The ‘no Schedule’ Syndrome In The Pandemic Lockdown; Read

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently with his family quarantining amid lockdown to fight the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, penned a blog to share how 'no schedule' has become a massive reality. With celebrities staying at home and working from home 24*7, there is no set routine these days as opposed to the life they lead before the lockdown.

Bachchan wrote, "the ‘no schedule’ syndrome in the pandemic lockdown is now a massive reality .. many think otherwise .. many work despite .. work scheduled hours .. the system changeth .. and the adjusting to its change is remarkable .. humanity has ability to change and adjust .. that is the glory of the human .. and when it shall emerge from this attempted altered existence , it shall present fresh methodologies, fresh thoughts , fresh ideas of how to deal with such exigencies in the future."

".. the problem is that by the time we get accustomed to one, nature decides to test again and introduces a few more challenges .. and we start all over again .. .. living is such an excitement .. .. a never ending film .. that simply refuses to bring on that THE END title," Bachchan concluded.

'Hold your breath', says Amitabh Bachchan as he reveals science study on human brain

Meanwhile, Bachchan shot a promo for his upcoming show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 at home. The megastar shared the news on his Twitter handle —

Yeh raha #KBC12 registrations ka dusra sawaal. Register karne ke liye download kijiye Sony LIV app ya aap humein jawaab SMS bhi kar sakte hain. Iss sawaal ka jawaab aap de sakte hain 11 May raat 9 baje tak. @SrBachchan @SonyTV #LIVYourDreams pic.twitter.com/ZqlzFmdGtn — sonyliv (@SonyLIV) May 10, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.