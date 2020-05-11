'Hold Your Breath', Says Amitabh Bachchan As He Reveals Science Study On Human Brain

Amitabh Bachchan who has been staying active on his social media and penning blogs to engage with his audience has time and again shared some Whatsapp forwards or some trivia. While many think he needs a break from sharing the irrelevant forwards, but this doesn't stop the megastar.

In his recent blog, Bachchan revealed a science study involving a human brain. 'Hold your breath', he says and goes on to share that a human brain is made up of 'Virus'.

Bachchan in his blog called it 'quite a symbolic statement or a fact' and explained the logic. He wrote, "yes .. its structure is a collection of various viruses .. the plasticity of the cerebrum, confirms that study .. live form began with the mammal in the waters and when it emerged on land in the form of various beings - animal-shaped or close to water creatures - the process of the human form developed and the brain element stared to take shape with the collective togetherness of several Viruses... or something like that.. which I might add in closing .. is quite a symbolic statement .. OR .. fact !!" [sic]

Amitabh Bachchan Has Cracked The Instagram Formula, Says, 'no Need To Get Into The Bikini'

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan was all excited and happy as he cracked the Instagram formula. The megastar shared his happiness saying that there is no longer the need to get into the bikini to get high numbers on his Instagram handle. Bachchan shared the secret in his blog and it is — a slo-mo video.

The actor revealed the formula and wrote, "the Insta formulae has been cracked .. no longer the need to get into the bikini .. its found .. the magic of the high numbers

".. its slo mo video .. its a lark .. fun .. humour .. unseen clothing gear .. especially head gear .. a laugh .. and the self help .. text was done some years ago too .. nothing remarkable about it .. happens every year .. no magic mathematics or 1000 year wait .. 🤣 .. but made few try it .. !! and got a laugh from it .. some Ef advising remove .. too much abuse ..," Bachchan wrote.

