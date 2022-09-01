Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from the second bout of COVID-19 and recently informed fans that he's back at work after spending nine days in isolation. The 79-year-old superstar shared the latest update on his blog on Thursday morning, and extended his gratitude to fans for being 'kind and concerned' throughout.

The Sholay hitmaker announced his diagnosis via social media on August 23, mentioning that he was 'disappointed' to have tested positive for the virus again.

Amitabh Bachchan resumes work after testing COVID-19 negative

Taking to his blog on Thursday, September 1, Bachchan wrote, "Back at work .. your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days .. My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care .. .. have only my folded hands for you.”

The actor had become quite active on social media amid his recovery, and in one of his posts, he had expressed concern for the postponement of his quiz reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. "The sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time, especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up," he wrote.

Bachchan had previously contracted COVID-19 in 2020 along with his family members including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

More on Amitabh Bachchan's work front

The actor will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's highly-awaited film Brahmastra, which is set to hit theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna as well as Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It is being dubbed as one of the most expensive Indian films to date.

He also has Sooraj Barjatiya’s Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in the pipeline. It also marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus of 7 years. The star will also be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye and Project K.