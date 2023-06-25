Amitabh Bachchan To Play Pawan Kalyan's Father In OG?

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has been gearing up for his upcoming film OG. It comes from director Sujeeth, who directed the Prabhas starrer flick Saaho. While Kalyan will be leading the film, he is currently busy with his participation in the Andhra Pradesh elections. Now it has been reported that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in to play a crucial role in OG.

What’s cooking?

OG is Pawan Kalyan’s latest outing and has plenty of excitement after it was revealed that Kalyan would be playing a gangster in the film. Moreover, the film has a lot of appeal as it was announced that Emraan Hashmi will star in the film in an antagonistic role, and effectively make his Telugu debut.

The anticipation for OG grew further after Tamil actor Arjun Das shared his amazement after seeing some visuals via Sujeeth. He tweeted, “Sujeeth Sir was kind enough to show me a few visuals from OG yesterday and I’m truly blown away. Ravi K Chandra sir’s visuals, Pawan Kalyan Garu’s screen presence, swag and dialogues, All I will say is - Pawan Kalyan Garu’s fans assemble.” Now, the news of Amitabh Bachchan’s involvement in the film is making fans more excited about the film.

(A tweet from actor Arjun Das about Sujeeth's OG)

Who’s saying what?

A fan page for Pawan Kalyan on Instagram recently shared a post claiming that Amitabh Bachchan is going to star in OG as the father of Pawan Kalyan. The fan page, claiming the news, also shared a picture of Amitabh meeting with Pawan Kalyan at the sets of the 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It also featured megastar Chiranjeevi.

(A post on Instagram featuring Pawan Kalyan, Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi)

Meanwhile…

Certain reports on social media have claimed that the title of Pawan Kalyan starrer OG is leaked. A fan page speculated that the film will be titled Ojas Gambheera. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Other than Pawan Kalyan, OG also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj. It will release sometime in December 2023. Kalyan is also gearing up to star in Bro alongside Sai Dharam Tej.