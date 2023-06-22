Pawan Kalyan Admits Prabhas A ‘bigger Hero’ Than Him, Calls Ram Charan-Jr NTR Global Stars

Pawan Kalyan has been busy shuffling between the sets of his upcoming films for over three months. However, now he has shifted his focus towards politics. Currently, the 'Power Star' is on his Varahi Vijaya Yatra tour and is visiting the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. At a rally, he heaped praises on his co-stars from the Telugu film industry.

3 things you need to know

Pawan Kalyan will be seen next in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, OG and BRO.

Apart from Prabhas, Kalyan also praised Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna at his rally.

The 'Power Star' shed light on avoiding fan wars, especially on social media.

Pawan Kalyan admires 'bigger stars' than him

During his visit to Mummidivaram, Pawan Kalyan emphasised that while people can admire on-screen heroes no matter who they are, when it comes to politics, it is wiser to look up to people who are good leaders. The Vakeel Saab actor also acknowledged the immense popularity and success of Telugu actors like Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, referring to them as pan-India stars who receive much higher remuneration than him.

He also pointed to Ram Charan and Jr NTR as global stars. Additionally, he expressed his admiration for Allu Arjun, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. "I have no qualms in admitting this", said the actor.

Pawan Kalyan addresses the issue of fan wars in Andhra Pradesh

During his rally, Pawan Kalyan humbly admitted that Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are bigger stars than him. He said that they enjoy widespread fame and popularity. He acknowledged that he is not as well-known outside Telugu states, but emphasised that his primary focus is on the welfare of people. The actor urged fans of all stars to unite on political issues and think in terms of the interest of the people.

He also stressed on the importance of avoiding fan wars, stating that society and the state require the collective contribution of fans for development and progress.

(File photo of Pawan Kalyan during his rally | Image: Twitter)

Kalyan's speech aimed to put an end to fan wars in Andhra Pradesh. Urging them to unite and cooperate with him in his efforts. The actor said that he hopes to foster a more harmonious and productive political atmosphere.