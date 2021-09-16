Amitabh Bachchan Turns Nostalgic, Misses ‘Sunday Darshan’ With Fans At Jalsa

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic about his Sunday morning routine when he used to wave at his fans outside his Jalsa residence in the pre-pandemic times. The actor took to social media to express his sadness on not being able to meet his well-wishers. On Wednesday, September 15, Big B took to Instagram and posted a black and white photo of himself surrounded by fans. The actor can be seen embracing his imaginary fans with whom he has lost connection due to the ongoing COVID pandemic conditions. The Gulabo Sitabo actor remembered his meetings with fans and wondered when will those Sundays will return. He captioned the photo as, “ thank you well wisher .. yes .. when will those Sunday well-wishers at Jalsa return ..”

This is not the first time, the actor has shared nostalgia for old happy times. Earlier too, he rekindled his old memories from his youthful working days in cinema. He had posted an old photo of himself with actors Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, and Shatrugan Sinha, and said nowadays such gatherings are rarely seen. He wrote,” Posting Jeetendra .. Dharmendra .. Prem Chopra .. Shatrughan Sinha .. and moi ..aajkal aise jamghat bahut kam dekhne ko milte hain ..आजकल ऐसे जमघट बहुत कम देखने को मिलते हैं । For them who are Devanagari challenged 😂”sic.

Amitabh turns delivery boy for KBC contestant

Big B is currently hosting the new season of the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the recent episode, the superstar has turned a delivery boy for a 27-year-old contestant Akash Waghmare. Waghmere, who works as a delivery boy, had wished that if someone could deliver the food to him at his doorstep and he could tip the personnel himself. The generous actor had fulfilled his wish in the recent episode of the show.

Big B’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the film front, the veteran actor is busy shooting for the Hindi remake of a Hollywood flick titled The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in the sci-fi movie Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Image: Amitabh Bachchan-INSTA