Amitabh Bachchan Unveils 'Uunchai's' Intriguing First Look On Friendship Day; Check Poster

Touted to be a heart-touching tale of friendship, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for his next project, Uunchai. The multi-starrer film boasts of a cast comprising some of Bollywood's notable actors including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and many others. Moreover, it also marks director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus of 7 years.

Ever since Unnchai was announced, makers have been constantly sharing updates on the project. Recently, on the occasion of friendship day, actor Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the much-awaited poster of Uunchai that fueled fans' excitement levels.

Amitabh Bachchan shares Uunchai's first look

On the occasion of Friendship Day, megastar Amitabh Bachchan headed to his Instagram handle and dropped the first look of his forthcoming film Uunchai. In the post, the trio including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher can be seen trekking on the beautiful scenic locations of the Himalayan mountains. There's also a note on the top of the poster that read, "Friendship was their only motivation."

Sharing the poster, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, "Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @anupampkher kher and @boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22"

Boman Irani, Anupam Kher announce the wrap of Uunchai

Earlier, Boman Irani took to his Instagram handle to announce the wrap of their forthcoming film, Uunchai. He shared a video message in which the cast and crew including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and many others can be seen standing together on the last day of their shoot and paying a heartfelt tribute to the filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya by doing his signature jump on Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's song Mujhse Juda Hokar from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Sharing the clip, Boman Irani penned a heartwarming caption, he wrote "This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai. This little skip is our little way of saying we love you.#uunchai"

