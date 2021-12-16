Amitabh Bachchan Wears A Crop Top In This Behind-the-scenes K3G Picture; Take A Look

Several stars recreated their iconic scenes in the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, on the completion of 20 years. However, the cherry on the cake was Amitabh Bachchan's post on the same, making fans go ROFL with his throwback monochromatic picture in a crop top from the sets of K3G.

Big B rocks a crop top

Ayesha Broacha posted some behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the K3G shoot days. In one of the pictures, Big B could be seen rocking a crop top when one of the members was taking his measurements. In another picture, the actor could be seen with an intense look while sitting on a sofa.

Raazi star Alia Bhatt also recreated her version of Poo with Ranveer Singh. The actor took to her Instagram handle and gave a tribute to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Poo in K3G. With this, she wrote a caption, "My favourite scene and my favourite people. Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years. P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite."

Roohi actor Janhvi Kapoor also recreated her own version of Poo, in which she could be seen doing an iconic scene. The actor captioned it, "Name one thing more iconic than Poo. I’ll wait. Maybe forever. #20years #kabhikhushikabhigum #20yearsofk3g." Taking to Instagram, Tiger Shroff has also posted a video in which he could be seen recreating hook steps to his favourite song, "You are my Soniya" from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The actor captioned it, "The first song I ever learned how to dance to! One of my fav movies pls excuse our horrible impersonations." As per Tiger's admission, this was the first song to which he learnt dancing.

Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday also played the character of Poo and shared the video on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, "no one can do it like @kareenakapoorkhan and @hrithikroshan this is just two fans trying very very hard @dhairyakarwa 🤣 I can practically recite this whole film #20YearsOfK3G @dharmamovies @sonymusicindia @apoorva1972."

Big B on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34. Runway 34 is a Hindi-language drama thriller film, starring Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on April 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ayeshabroachaphotography/@janhvikapoor/@aliaabhatt