Amitabh Bachchan Wishes For Everyone's Well-being On 'Shravan Somvar'; See Post

As India celebrates the month of Shravan, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share several pictures of Hindu deity, Lord Vitthal from a temple in Sion, Mumbai. The actor offered his prayers to God and wished: ‘May your benevolence and blessings remain with all’. Take a look at the picture:

T 3607 - Shravan Somvaar .. he ishwar aapki kripa bani rahe !

श्री विठ्ठल मंदिर, शीव, मुंबई - ४०० ०२२

श्रावण शुद्ध सप्तमी/अष्टमी, (श्रावणी सोमवार, शिवपूजन, शिवामूठ - तांदुळ,दुर्गाष्टमी) सोमवार, २७ जुलै २०२०.j pic.twitter.com/8KKK2QyaAW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

It seems like Bollywood actor Amitabh has been keeping spirits high in the hospital as he often shares evocative posts on social media and recently the actor spoke about the ‘distressed difficulties’ in the post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh shared a picture sketch of himself, which features three similar versions of the actor, standing in a descending alignment. Take a look at the picture shared:

With the picture shared, Amitabh asked fans to ‘keep their worries and difficulties in the folds of silence’. Explaining his remark, Amitabh added that ‘noise never brings ease to our distressed difficulties’.

Earlier this month, Amitabh and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after they contracted the COVID-19 infection. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya too were admitted. Amitabh’s wife and daughter, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have tested negative for the novel Coronavirus.

Amitabh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand.

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

