APJ Abdul Kalam Remembered On Death Anniversary: Tributes Paid To The Missile Man Of India

India remembered its 11th President, APJ Abdul Kalam on his fifth death anniversary on Monday, July 27. Dr Kalam, born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. Popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India', Dr Kalam has inspired millions through his philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking.'

Several Ministers and politicians paid tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam who became an exemplary role-model for many leaders around the country and the world. Among many of those who remembered Dr Kalam on this day were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, the Indian Army, DRDO and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Political parties including the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party also paid tributes to the 'People's President'.

READ | PM Modi Congratulates Suriname President Santokhi, Lauds Him For Taking Oath In Sanskrit

Tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity. A People’s President, who left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics. His relentless quest for knowledge continues to inspire and capture the idea of self-reliant India. pic.twitter.com/YS8p8FjYxE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 27, 2020

#IndianArmy salutes Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Former #PresidentofIndia and The #MissileMan on his death anniversary. You shall continue to inspire us & keep igniting our minds.#NationFirst pic.twitter.com/YLZoF1JhVk — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 27, 2020

Paying tributes to former President, Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. His visionary thinking and simplicity will always be an inspiration. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2020

READ | Indian Embassy In Pakistan Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes; Recalls Legendary Battles

My heartfelt tribute to Former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his death anniversary. He was a people's President whose ideal life will keep on inspiring the people of the country. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 27, 2020

Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary as New India walks towards his vision. pic.twitter.com/Pws36YJTXN — BJP (@BJP4India) July 27, 2020

We pay our heartfelt tribute to the 'Missile Man of India' and our Former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. His spirit of inquiry and humbleness inspires millions of Indians in their quest for knowledge and truth even today. pic.twitter.com/3K5yCNFxPt — Congress (@INCIndia) July 27, 2020

READ | Do You Know Of The Close Connection Between Aamir Khan And Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?

Tributes to Former President & Missile Man of India, Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, on his death anniversary.



A beacon of inspiration for youth, the world fondly remembers his passion for science & teaching. His ideas will continue to ignite our minds for years to come. pic.twitter.com/9cCAnLbDi9 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 27, 2020

My humble tribute to Visionary Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 5th death Anniversary. His thoughts will always remain relevant to us for India’s journey to becoming a developed Nation & leader of the 21st century. #APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/5kZhFTzDnA — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) July 27, 2020

We remember Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, on his 5th Death Anniversary today, i.e. 27th July 2020. He spearheaded the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program and headed as DRDO Chief during 1992-1999.First scientist to hold the highest office as President of India inspiring millions — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 27, 2020

READ | As CRPF Celebrates 82nd Raising Day, PM Modi And Home Minister Shah Hail Their Courage

Remembering Dr Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam was a great humanitarian and a visionary. He played a crucial role in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests. Dr Kalam was intimately involved with India's space program and was named the 'Missile Man' for his contributions towards the developments of India's world-famous missile projects.

APJ Abdul Kalam was very popular among kids. He often spoke to children and the country's youth and inspired them to think big in life. He also penned a number of books like India 2020, Vision for the new millennium, Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth He died due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong on July 27, 2015.

(Image credits: PTI)