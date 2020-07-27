Last Updated:

APJ Abdul Kalam Remembered On Death Anniversary: Tributes Paid To The Missile Man Of India

Several Ministers and politicians paid tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam who became an exemplary role-model for many leaders around the country and the world

Written By
Gloria Methri
APJ Abdul Kalam

India remembered its 11th President, APJ Abdul Kalam on his fifth death anniversary on Monday, July 27. Dr Kalam, born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. Popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India', Dr Kalam has inspired millions through his philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking.' 

Several Ministers and politicians paid tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam who became an exemplary role-model for many leaders around the country and the world. Among many of those who remembered Dr Kalam on this day were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, the Indian Army, DRDO and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Political parties including the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party also paid tributes to the 'People's President'. 

READ | PM Modi Congratulates Suriname President Santokhi, Lauds Him For Taking Oath In Sanskrit

READ | Indian Embassy In Pakistan Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes; Recalls Legendary Battles

READ | Do You Know Of The Close Connection Between Aamir Khan And Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?

READ | As CRPF Celebrates 82nd Raising Day, PM Modi And Home Minister Shah Hail Their Courage

Remembering Dr Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam was a great humanitarian and a visionary. He played a crucial role in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests. Dr Kalam was intimately involved with India's space program and was named the 'Missile Man' for his contributions towards the developments of India's world-famous missile projects. 

APJ Abdul Kalam was very popular among kids. He often spoke to children and the country's youth and inspired them to think big in life. He also penned a number of books like India 2020, Vision for the new millennium, Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth He died due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong on July 27, 2015.

(Image credits: PTI)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all