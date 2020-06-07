Amitabh Bachchan's Movies With Dharmendra To Add To Your Watch List

Amitabh Bachchan is among the top actors of his era and still holds the position firm. The Piku actor has worked in several films now and portrayed various distinctive roles that showcase his acting prowess. The Shahenshah of Bollywood is 77 years old now and is still on top of his acting game. The trailer for his movie Gulabo Sitabo was recently released and it looks promising. The movie is set to be released on Prime Video in June 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan has worked alongside various filmmakers now and has starred in various popular films. Throughout his longstanding career, the actor has won several accolades. Let’s take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s movies with actor Dharmendra.

Sholay

Sholay is a 1975 action movie directed by Ramesh Sippy. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as Jai and Veeru, an infamous cinematic duo. Sholay is no less than a gem in Indian cinema and has received high praise from all over. The movie tells the story of two ex-cons Jai and Veeru, who are hired by a retired policeman Thakur to put stop to a notorious bandit name Gabbar.

Chupke Chupke

Chupke Chupke is a 1975 comedy-drama directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Sharmila Tagore in lead roles. The story revolves around a newly wedded husband who sets out on playing a practical joke on his in-laws with full support from his wife as well as his friends.

Ram Balram

Ram Balram is a 1980 action film directed by Vijay Anand. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Nazneen, Zeenat Khan and Ajit Khan. The story revolves around a man who raises his nephews after their parents are killed. Several secrets are revealed as they learn about deceit.

Dost

Dost is a 1974 family drama helmed by Dulal Guha. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini in lead roles. The movie follows Maanav (Dharmendra) who makes friends with a thief, to establish a work factor and shape his life. However, things change when he disappears one day and returns only because his friend is in trouble.

Upcoming movies

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to appear in the upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The trailer of the film recently dropped and the movie is set to be released on Prime Video in June 2020.



